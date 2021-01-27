Black History Month exhibit at the ARTfactory

In celebration of Black History Month and René Dickerson’s current exhibit at the ARTfactory, the Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will host a free Virtual Artist Talk on Saturday, February 6, 11 a.m. to noon via Zoom.

Hear from the artist firsthand about his artwork and creative process, followed by a Q&A.

René’s body of work spans more than four decades with various awards and accolades from the art world. He uses acrylic on canvas in a masterful marriage of colors that reaches each person on a unique level.

His work is included in the collections of Thomas Moorhead, owner of BMW of Sterling, Berry Gordy, Otis Williams, and many others. He is currently working on the Temptations 60th Anniversary brand logo.

René’s paintings have appeared in award- winning exhibits across the U.S. The ongoing visibility, popularity, and demand for his art have enabled him to work with many organizations on projects concerning the business, children, and family issues.

About the Artist:

A love affair with a brush and canvas is the best way to describe René Dickerson’s life. His passion to create, has led him down a road filled with lines, shapes and colors that hold the world captivated. René has a self-taught, natural ability for art that has developed to a masterful level.

He paints characters from all cultures and scenes to express the richness of life. Appreciating the way they embraced their gift, Dickerson’s inspiration comes from the art of Van Gogh, Picasso, Dali, many modern-day artists, as well as things of everyday life.

Exhibit available for viewing by appointment only.