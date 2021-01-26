Woodbridge man faces charges after police pursuit

A suspect was arrested for driving under the influence and multiple felonies after wrecking his vehicle during a pursuit.

On January 25 at 12:45 a.m., Deputy F.A. Martinez initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding. Deputy Martinez activated his vehicle’s emergency equipment in the area of Garrisonville Road and the Jessica Chaney Bridge.

Upon activating the vehicle’s emergency lights, the suspect vehicle accelerated driving towards the on-ramp to I-95 north. Deputy Martinez pursued the vehicle onto I-95 where the vehicle continued to speed. As the vehicle approached exit 143, it slowed and began to maneuver towards the exit ramp. In an unsuccessful attempt to lose the deputy, the suspect suddenly veered back towards the through lanes of I-95 nearly striking the exit sign. Deputy Martinez followed the suspect back onto I-95 where the pursuit continued.

As the suspect approached the on-ramp from Jefferson Davis Highway, he slowed and turned right on I-95 to attempt to go the wrong direction up the on-ramp. However, the suspect was unable to navigate the turn and collided with the guardrail ending the pursuit. The total length of the pursuit was six-tenths of a mile.

The suspect, Michael Gaines II, 31, of Woodbridge, was taken into custody without further incident. Gaines smelled of alcoholic beverages and had slurred speech. Upon a search of the vehicle, an open container of alcoholic beverage was discovered in the center console. Rounds of ammunition were also found in the trunk.

Gaines was charged with driving under the influence-2nd offense in five years, eluding, refusal of a test, four counts of possession of ammunition by a felon, obstruction of justice, driving without a license, drinking while operating a motor vehicle, and two traffic violations. He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.