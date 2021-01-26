Volunteers needed for hunger prevention center, in ACTS Thrift Store

Greetings, Prince William – Does your organization have that “one in a million” volunteer or community partner who has been especially helpful to your agency during this pandemic? Here’s your chance to recognize and thank them for their service – nominations for the Virginia Governor’s Volunteerism & Community Service Awards are now open!

Please visit virginiaservice.virginia.gov/volunteering/governors-volunteerism-awards to view the categories and submit your nomination. Online nominations must be submitted by 5 pm, April 23. Winners will be honored in May. Please email [email protected] for more information.

Non-COVID-19 Opportunities:

• ACTS has a critical need for volunteers in the Hunger Prevention Center and in ACTS’ Thrift Store and Thrift Donation Center. However, ACTS’ main concern is the health and safety of volunteers, staff, and community. Please visit https://www.actspwc.org/volunteer for information on volunteering and policies in place for volunteers. Contact Shirley at [email protected] for more information.

• BEACON has an urgent need for a Tech Facilitator for their Monday morning class, 9:30 am-11 am through March 2nd. Volunteers will provide technical support via Zoom. Basic knowledge on hosting meetings and using Zoom features preferred. Training provided. Please fill out an application at https://beaconliteracy.org/get-involved/volunteer-application/. For more information, call 571.422.2242 or email [email protected].

• Delta Sigma Theta invites you to join them for a free, online Black History Month event on Saturday, Feb. 6, 11 am-12noon. Nationally acclaimed artist, Mr. René Dickerson, will present a virtual artist talk of his first retrospective exhibit, hosted at the ARTfactory (formerly Center for the Arts) in Old Town Manassas. Please click on this link to participate: https://zoom.us/j/95189862893. During this online event, René will share several pieces of his original artwork, discuss his creative process and answer questions. Please email Deborah at [email protected] for more information.

• House of Mercy says, “Help Fill Our Fridge and Stock Our Shelves!” They are kicking off their first Virtual Food Drive to stock the shelves in their Food Pantry. Visit their Virtual Food Drive page, Select the products you want to donate then View your cart, click and pay. It’s easy as 1-2-3! Please visit https://houseofmercyva.org/ to begin shopping and help food-insecure families. Please email [email protected] to learn more.

• If you missed Wreaths Across America, your help is still needed! On Saturday, January 30, NOVA Veterans Association needs volunteers to retrieve and dispose of wreaths at Quantico National Cemetery. Staging for this event will occur at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 18410 Chapel Drive, Triangle. Two shifts are set up, 10am-11am and 11:30am-12:30pm. Face masks required social distancing will be practiced. It’s a great activity for all ages, and students needing community service will get credit for their hours! Please sign up and learn more at http://bit.ly/3se83vk. Questions? Please email [email protected].

• Prevention Alliance of Greater Prince William (www.thepreventionalliance.org) is conducting a Young Adult Survey. This anonymous survey will help gather current behavioral health data to better understand behavioral health trends among young adult populations within the county and better inform prevention strategies for the upcoming year. Those between 18-25 who are residents of Prince William County, City of Manassas, or Manassas Park are eligible to participate for the chance to win a $25 Amazon gift card. Participants should visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/W67KPFN to take the survey. Please email [email protected] for more information.

• Did You Know: Prince William Food Rescue Heroes who are “55 and better” can also join the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP)! Along with the benefits of volunteering to do home food deliveries, RSVP members also receive a mileage stipend and insurance coverage while on their volunteer shift. Just an hour or so of your time helps provide food to local families facing food insecurity! Please email [email protected] to learn how you can join.

• SERVE needs groups of 6-8 people who can prepare a home-cooked meal for their 60-70 shelter residents. All meals are drop-by delivered only due to the pandemic. However, this lets families and kids help out at home! You’ll feel great knowing you’re bringing the warmth and comfort of a nutritious home-cooked meal to the homeless! Please contact Julie at [email protected] for a list of open dates.

• Spanish speakers! SERVE also needs bilingual volunteers age 21+ to assist food clients in their Hunger Resource Center. Volunteers must be at least 21 years of age, able to speak fluent Spanish and English, be able to commit to at least one shift per week for at least six months. Your skills will make a big impact as you ensure Spanish-speaking families have access to nutritious food. Please email [email protected] to learn how you can make a difference.

COVID-19 Volunteer Opportunities:

Medical Reserve Corps Support your local health department and your community during a public health emergency! Volunteers are needed to support several missions, including public health education and outreach, disease investigation, vaccine clinics, and more! Medical experience is not required; they have roles for everyone! Bilingual volunteers are especially needed. Volunteers must be 18 years of age, complete minimum training, and pass a state background check to serve. Please fill out an application at vamrc.org. Questions? Please email Amy at [email protected] for more information.

• American Red Cross needs volunteers to be Shelter Service Associates in the event of a disaster during COVID-19. Volunteers work in person in a Red Cross shelter before, during and/or after a disaster event, completing tasks necessary for shelter operations and providing assistance for disaster clients. Duties include working in reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information or other areas within a shelter. Please email [email protected] for more information.

• Prince William Food Rescue (PWFR) needs Food Rescue Heroes as the program is super busy delivering food to both ACTS and SERVE homebound senior citizens. Volunteers are urgently needed countywide! Home food deliveries are no contact and follow social distancing guidelines. PWFR is an app-based program enabling volunteers to pick up viable, close to expiration food from supermarkets, restaurants, food pantries, etc., and then deliver it to a program that can immediately use the food. Just an hour of your time will do much to provide relief for food-insecure families in our community! More info on PWFR may be found at https://pwfoodrescue.org/. Please contact Shirley at [email protected] or call 703.441.8606 ext. 212 for more information.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.