Sheetz robbery suspects identified

Police have identified two men wanted in connection to a robbery at a Sheetz gas station off Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge.

Thaddeus Lamont Wilis, 47, of the 800 block of Holly Dr. in LaPlata, Md. is described as black 6 feet, inch tall, 194 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes

Qua’Sean Markual Reeves, 27, of 2512 Gitting Court in Waldorf, Md. is described as black,, 5 feet 5 inches, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes

Police said they walked into the gas station at 3300 Noble Pond Way on January 7, forced employees to the back of the store, took cash from registers, and then took jackets from employees in order to pose as clerks, police said. Then. the two men used a gun to rob unwitting store customers, police said.

A press release details the police investigation.