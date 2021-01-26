Sheetz robbery suspects identified

Police have identified two men wanted in connection to a robbery at a Sheetz gas station off Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge.
Thaddeus Lamont Wilis, 47, of the 800 block of Holly Dr. in LaPlata, Md. is described as black 6 feet, inch tall, 194 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes
Qua’Sean Markual Reeves, 27, of 2512 Gitting Court in Waldorf, Md. is described as black,, 5 feet 5 inches, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes
Police said they walked into the gas station at 3300 Noble Pond Way on January 7, forced employees to the back of the store, took cash from registers, and then took jackets from employees in order to pose as clerks, police said. Then. the two men used a gun to rob unwitting store customers, police said.
A press release details the police investigation.
On January 20, detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit concluded the investigation into the robbery that was reported to have occurred at the Sheetz located 3300 Noble Pond Way in Woodbridge (22193) on January 7. During the investigation, detectives determined that the vehicle used in the robbery was reported stolen from Maryland.
Shortly after, detectives began coordinating with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Department and Prince George’s County Police Department in Maryland. Following the collaborative investigation, the two suspects were identified as Thaddeus Lamont WILLIS and Qua’Sean Markual REEVES. On January 18, detectives obtained arrest warrants for both men who are currently incarcerated in Maryland on unrelated charges where they will remain until extradited back to Prince William County.
On January 7 at 3:46AM, officers responded to the Sheetz located 3300 Noble Pond Way in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed that two unknown masked men entered the store where they brandished firearms before ushering the employees to the back of the store. While in the back of the store, the suspects demanded personal property from the employees.
A short time later, the suspects took one of the employees to the front counter and demanded the money from the registers. The suspects then took SHEETZ embroidered overcoats before a customer entered the store. Upon entering the store, the suspects brandished their weapons toward the customer before they demanded his personal property. One of the suspects then went behind the counter and took tobacco products before both suspects left the store and fled in a silver Honda SUV.
While investigating, the bag containing the money from the registers was located inside the store. No injuries were reported. Tobacco products and the personal property from the employees and customer were reported missing.