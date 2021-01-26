New traffic light going up on Route 17 at Olde Forge

A new traffic pattern is scheduled to go into effect on Monday, Feb. 1, on Route 17 Business in Stafford County at Route 1580 (Olde Forge Drive) and Route 1034 (Short Street), which is immediately east of the Exit 133 interchange of Interstate 95.

On Thursday, Jan. 28, a new traffic signal will be activated at the intersection of Route 17 and Olde Forge Drive. The new traffic signal was funded and installed under permit as part of private development.

To allow motorists time to adjust to the presence of the new traffic signal at Olde Forge Drive, the signal will begin by flashing through Monday, Feb. 1.

The traffic signal will go into full-color operation between 9 a.m. and noon on Monday, Feb. 1.

When the traffic signal at Olde Forge Drive is activated on Feb. 1, the existing traffic signal at Route 17 and Short Street will be deactivated and removed.

View an online map of the new pattern.

Construction will then begin on a federal Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) project to construct a median to separate Route 17 Business northbound and southbound traffic from the Short Street intersection to 200 feet west of Olde Forge Drive. This project seeks to reduce crashes and promote safety by eliminating conflict points near the I-95 interchange merge area.

Short Street will be converted to a right-turn-in, right-turn-out intersection with Route 17 Business.

Construction work on the Route 17 Business median and on Short Street is anticipated to be underway through March 2021.