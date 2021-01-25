Suspects on the loose after two shootings at restaurants in Prince William

Babylon Cafe shooting investigation

On January 23 at 9:25PM, officers responded to the Babylon Café located at 3081 Golansky Blvd. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a shots fired call.

While responding, officers located the victim, a 27-year-old man, a short distance from the

Café suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers utilized their Department-issued trauma kits

to provide first aid to the man until rescue personal arrived.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation revealed that the victim and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation inside the Café.

At some point during the altercation, the parties moved outside where the altercation escalated when the accused brandished a firearm. The accused fired several rounds striking the victim before fleeing the area in a dark colored vehicle.

The victim also ran from the area until located by the police. Shell casings were located in the parking lot and collected by officers. Later that morning, officers responded to the 3100 block of Golansky Blvd. for a report of two business which sustained damage believed to be from the prior night’s shooting.

Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as James Lawrence GREGORY Jr. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.

Wanted: [Photo from October 2016]

James Lawrence GREGORY Jr., 34, of the 3100 block of Chesapeake Dr. in Dumfries

Described as a black male, 6’4”, 300lbs., with long black dread locks and brown eyes

Wanted for aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, discharging a firearm in public, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and destruction of property

El Establo Bar and Grill shooting investigation

Aggravated Malicious Wounding – On January 24 at 10:50PM, officers responded to the El Establo Bar and Grill located at 7911 Centreville Rd. in Manassas (20111) to investigate a shooting.

The investigation revealed that the victim, identified as a 25-year-old man, and two unknown men were involved in a verbal altercation outside of the restaurant when one of the suspects retrieved a firearm and shot the victim. The victim was driven to the hospital by an acquaintance where the police were contacted. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries. No additional injuries or property damage were reported. The investigation continues.

Suspect Descriptions:

A black male wearing a black jacket with a black hooded sweatshirt underneath, dark colored jeans with holes, red/white Air One Jordan shoes and carrying a firearm

A black male with shoulder length braids wearing a black sweatshirt