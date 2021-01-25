Stafford sheriff’s office certified in use-of-force standards

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce our agency has been certified in meeting the use of force standards outlined in the Executive Order on Safe Policing (E.O. 13929).

The Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission (VLEPSC) has reviewed the Sheriff’s Office’s policies on use of force and certified the policies adhere to all federal, state, and local laws as well as ban the use of chokeholds except in deadly force situations.

The certification demonstrates the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office’s commitment to professionalism and to delivering the highest quality law enforcement services. The certification also allows the Sheriff’s Office to be eligible to receive federal grant funding.

The Executive Order on Safe Policing was issued on June 16, 2020 with a goal to ensure law enforcement agencies continue to provide transparent, safe, and accountable delivery of services to communities. Independent credentialing bodies, such as VLEPSC, were established in each state to certify agencies that meet the use of force standards set forth in the Executive Order.