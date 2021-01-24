Travel hotspots this week in the Fredericksburg region

I-95 Northbound

Exit 130 (Route 3)

Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single northbound lane closure near the Exit 130 interchange for work zone barrier installation for the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single northbound lane closure near Exit 133 and Exit 136 interchanges for work zone barrier installation for the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project and 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension (Fred Ex) project.

Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville Road) to Exit 148 (Quantico)

Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single northbound lane closure between mile markers 145 and 148. Material deliveries and pile driving for the 95 Express Lanes Fred Ex project.

I-95 Southbound

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

Monday – Thursday, 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. Mobile single lane closure between the two interchanges for various construction activities as part of the 95 Express Lanes Fred Ex project.

Exit 133 (Route 17)

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Single lane closure near the Exit 133 interchange to allow crews to shift work zone barrier for the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Stafford County

Route 1 Northbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single lane closure on Route 1 northbound for the Potomac Creek bridge replacement project located between Centreport Parkway and Potomac Creek lane.

Route 1 Southbound

Sunday – Thursday, 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closure at the bridge over Accokeek Creek, located between the Courthouse Road and American Legion Road intersections for bridge repair.

Route 3 Business (Kings Highway)

Saturday, Jan. 23 and Sunday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closures on Rt. 3 Business eastbound and westbound between Cool Spring Road and Chatham Heights Road. Routine bridge inspection of structure over CSX railroad tracks.

Route 3 Business (Kings Highway) Westbound

Monday – Friday, 8 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single westbound lane closure overnight between Cool Spring Road and Chatham Heights Road. Bridge maintenance for structure over CSX railroad tracks.

Route 17 Business and Olde Forge Drive

Thursday. A new traffic signal will be activated at the Route 17 and Olde Forge Drive intersection on Thursday, Jan. 28. To allow motorists time to adjust to the presence of the new signal, it will flash through Monday, Feb. 1, when it will then go into full color operation between 9 a.m. and noon. When the traffic signal at Olde Forge Drive is placed into full operation on Feb. 1, the existing traffic signal at Route 17 and Short Street will be deactivated and removed. View an online map of the new pattern.

Route 610 (Garrisonville Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. All lanes remain open; Shoulder closures only. Crews will be working at numerous intersections along Route 610 in Stafford between I-95 and Keystone Drive to install additional or upgraded traffic signal communications equipment.

Route 626 (Leeland Road)

Saturday, Jan. 23 and Sunday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure on Leeland Road, just north of Primmer House Road intersection. Routine bridge inspection of structure over CSX railroad tracks.

Route 684 (Mine Road)

Monday – Friday,9 a.m. – 3 p.m. All lanes remain open; Shoulder closures only. Crews will be working at numerous intersections between Route 610 and Highpointe Boulevard to install additional or upgraded traffic signal communications equipment.

Hospital Center Boulevard

Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Single lane closures on Hospital Center Boulevard between Route 1 and Austin Ridge Drive for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Old Courthouse Road

Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Single lane closures on Old Courthouse Road between Hospital Center Boulevard and Route 1 for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.