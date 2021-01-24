Shooting that killed man outside motorcycle club ruled justified

The investigation into the officer-involved shooting which occurred on January 17 at 1130 International Parkway has been completed.

The investigation was conducted by detectives with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. The completed investigation was subsequently turned over to the Stafford County Commonwealth’s Attorney for review. The Commonwealth’s Attorney was provided all the evidence collected, including witness statements, forensic evidence, and audio and video recordings.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric L. Olsen announced today their Office has determined the shooting of the suspect by the deputies was justified in self-defense and/or in defense of others.

The deputies involved will be returning to full duty after being temporarily suspended with pay.

On the night of the shooting, detectives learned the suspect and victim were attending an event for the Tuckahoe Motorcycle Club, which has a clubhouse in the business park.

At 10:15 a.m. the Stafford County Emergency Communications Center received a call for shots fired in the parking lot of the business park. The call was quickly updated to indicate one subject had been shot in the chest.

Deputies arrived on the scene to find a male victim in his forties suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. The suspect was still in the parking lot brandishing a handgun. The suspect refused repeated commands to drop the weapon, pointed the weapon toward deputies, and was subsequently shot by deputies on the scene.

Deputies immediately provided first aid to both the victim and suspect. Deputies have trauma kits in their patrol cars with supplies to treat gunshot wounds. These kits and the quick actions of the deputies on the scene were instrumental in keeping both the suspect and victim alive. Stafford County Fire and Rescue transported both patients to the hospital.

The suspect has been identified as George Ronald Batts, Jr., age 38, of Richlands, North Carolina. Charges of malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony are pending.