Shooting reported near Lowes in Woodbridge

A shooting was reported in a shopping center on Golansky Boulevard, near Lowes in Woodbridge.
Shots rang out late Saturday night. Here’s what we know.
*INCIDENT: #Shooting| #Woodbridge; #PWCPD is investigating a shooting in the 3000 block of Golansky Blvd. One adult male was taken to an area hospital with non life threatening injuries. Suspect fled prior to police arrival. The incident appears isolated, and was not random. pic.twitter.com/Cux8B0rHlS
— Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) January 24, 2021