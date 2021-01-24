Shooting reported near Lowes in Woodbridge

By Uriah Kiser

A shooting was reported in a shopping center on Golansky Boulevard, near Lowes in Woodbridge.

Shots rang out late Saturday night. Here’s what we know.

 

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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