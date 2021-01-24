Patients in need of 2nd vaccine dose appointment urged to fill out waitlist

The Moderna vaccine recommends administering a second dose between 28-32 days after the date individuals receive the first dose.

Prince William County is aware that there are currently no available appointments to schedule second doses in the Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS) in Prince William Health District (PWHD) clinics. The County is currently working on a process to ensure any person who received their first dose at a Prince William Health District clinic between Dec 28 and Jan 21 who is unable to schedule their second dose in VAMS is accommodated.

These appointments are booked offline and individuals cannot register for a second dose online because of the forthcoming transition to a new vaccine administration and management system. A dedicated scheduling team is available starting the week of Monday, Jan 25, 2021, to contact these individuals and assist them with manually booking an appointment.

The county has received confirmation from the Virginia Department of Health that vaccine supply for second doses accounted for and shipped to health districts, in addition to their weekly first dose allocations.

As such, please be assured that everyone who has received their first dose from a Prince William Health District clinic has a second dose allocated and is prioritized for scheduling based on the second dose eligibility window.

Waitlist

Today, everyone who signed up on the Prince William Health District waitlist or vaccine registration forms has received an automated email confirming their spot on the vaccine waitlist. If an individual has not received an automated email confirming a spot on the waitlist for a vaccine appointment provided through Prince William Health District, they must sign up on the waitlist again.

Anyone who did not have a valid email address or called the PWHD phone number for assistance at 703-872-7759 will receive a phone call confirmation within 24 hours. The vaccine call center hours are Monday-Sunday from 9 a.m. -4:30 p.m.

If an individual did not receive an email or phone call, it means they did not use a valid email address, did not provide the correct phone number, or due to a computer error, the information was not stored. These individuals must complete the form again.

Multiple Registration or Waitlist Notifications

The county is aware that some people have received numerous replies to the forms completed. If an individual has received several responses with a confirmation number, they should use the confirmation number for reference with the lowest number. For example, if one number says 200 and the other says 205, use the 200 number.

For further information and updates visit the Prince William Virginia Department of Health website.