Mosque expansion focus of telephone town hall

A telephone town hall will be held to discuss the proposed expansion of a mosque in Woodbridge.

The building on Hoadly Road, near the intersection of Prince William Parkway, would more than double in size, according to the proposal.

Prince William County Coles District Supervisor Yesli Vega details the event in a press release.

You’re invited to join me for a telephone town hall on the Dar Al-Noor Mosque expansion this coming Tuesday evening, January 26th, at 7 p.m.

To sign up for the town hall, please fill out the form at colesdistrict.org.

On Tuesday, February 2nd at 7:30 p.m., the Board of Supervisors will be hearing a Special Use Permit request from Dar Al-Noor, located on Hoadly Road between Purcell Road and the Prince William Parkway.

The Mosque is requesting to expand its current 12,000 square foot structure to 88,276 square feet. The expansion would include, but not be limited to, three stories with a basement, along with an expanded prayer hall, administrative offices, a multi-purpose banquet hall, a youth and senior center, meeting rooms, play areas, daycare, a private school for 200 students with associated administrative offices, and an auditorium. The expansion may also include medical clinic.

The Special Use Permit would allow the applicant to increase its number of prayer rugs from 502 to 1,782. Per county estimates, this would result in an increase of daily Friday vehicle trips in the area from 1,762 to 6,253.

To view the latest review packet from November, please click here — review packet.

In addition to the applicant, we are hoping to be joined by some county agencies who are familiar with and have been working on the request to help answer questions and listen to your feedback about the project.