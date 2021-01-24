Manassas Park High School winner of MLK Oratorical Competition

The 2021 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Oratorical Competition and Program, hosted by the Prince William County Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., was successful by all measures.

More than 1,000 viewers tuned in to the YouTube premiere to watch Prince William area youth orators express their ideas and give a call to action based on the theme, “Beyond the Dream- Young Voices With Something to Say”.

In complement to the virtual format, this year’s audience was able to vote for their favorite orator via text. Based on the audience’s voting participation, the 2021 Dr. King Oratorical Competition winners are:

Myles Lanier – Manassas Park High School

Nyela Asterilla -Anderson – Freedom High School

Zion Fozo of Potomac High School and Amber Austin of Patriot High school were also orators. In addition, Escarlet Roque Lopez and Aleen “Rose” Tawer of Osbourn High School provided “The Occasion”. Past oratorical winner and James Madison University Senior, Norman Jones narrated a “Good Trouble” segment that honored Congressman John Lewis.

The program also featured an invocation and benediction by the Rev. Al Sharpton, President and Founder, National Action Network and several selections from the MLK Community Choir.

The MLK Day of Service toiletries collection for the Manassas Hunger & Homeless Outreach Ministries was also a success. Members of the sorority and community donors joined to donate boxes of travel-size items of shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, razors, hand sanitizers, and other items that will be distributed to people in need.

Prince William Deltas have hosted the King Day program for more than 30 years. In recent years, the program was held at the Hylton Memorial Chapel and attended by thousands, but the virtual program afforded the opportunity for people nationally and internationally to commemorate Dr. King and support the orators.

The YouTube event can be found on the chapter’s website.