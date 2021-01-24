$10K Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Manassas Park

Although the jackpot-winning ticket in the January 22 Mega Millions drawing was not bought in Virginia, the Commonwealth benefitted from all the excitement.

During the 37 drawings of the jackpot run that began in September and ended with Friday night’s drawing, sales of Mega Millions tickets in Virginia generated an estimated $29.1 million in profit. By law, all of that profit goes to K-12 public education in the Commonwealth.

In Friday night’s drawing alone, more than 214,000 Mega Millions tickets bought in Virginia won prizes. That includes one ticket that won $2 million, one ticket that won $20,000, and six tickets that each won $10,000. Here’s where all of those winning tickets were bought:

$2 million winner:

Wilderness Road Market, 3952 US Highway 23 North, Gate City

$20,000 winner:

Harris Teeter, 19350 Winmeade Drive, Leesburg

$10,000 winners:

7-Eleven, 8211 Old Centreville Road, Manassas Park

Fas Mart, 2600 East Main Street, Richmond

JR. Market, 3601 East Ocean View Avenue, Norfolk

Martin’s Food Market, 15361 Montanus Drive, Culpeper

Beach Shell, 705 22nd Street, Virginia Beach

Another winning $10,000 ticket was purchased via online play at valottery.com