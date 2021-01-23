Robert Archambault, Jr., 83, passed away on October 22, 2020. Robert leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 59 years, Nicole Archambault; his loving children Patrice Archambault (Nathalie), Natalie Archambault, and Cathy Archambault; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; his sisters Linda Skalubinski (Victor), Susan Moshier, and Joann Holmes; and his brother Ronald Bilodeau.

Robert served in the United States Army and retired after 22 years. He was a faithful member f Holy Family Catholic Church since the 1970’s. He was also a member of the Dale City VFW.

There will be a Mass at Holy Family Catholic Church and he will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.