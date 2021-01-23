Obituaries

Robert Archambault

By Press Release

Robert Archambault, Jr., 83, passed away on October 22, 2020. Robert leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 59 years, Nicole Archambault; his loving children Patrice Archambault (Nathalie), Natalie Archambault, and Cathy Archambault; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; his sisters Linda Skalubinski (Victor), Susan Moshier, and Joann Holmes; and his brother Ronald Bilodeau.

Robert served in the United States Army and retired after 22 years. He was a faithful member f Holy Family Catholic Church since the 1970’s. He was also a member of the Dale City VFW.

There will be a Mass at Holy Family Catholic Church and he will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.

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