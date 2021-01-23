Joan B Owen 03/16/1928 – 01/22/2021

She passed away from congestive heart failure with her loving family by her side. She was proceeded in death by her daughter Dolores, Husband Johnny, mother Alyce, sisters Dottie and Fay, brother Jake, step-sisters Eloise, Marg, Alice, Betty, Annabelle. She is survived by her children Tommy (Waltraud), Donny (Elaine), Barry (Luanne), Debbie (Carlton) and Tina (Don). And her many grandchildren Doug, Iris, Jen, Tresha, Amber, Melissa, Bridgette, Bobby, Taylor, Kath, Joan and Jenna. And we can’t forget the great grandchildren because she wouldn’t; DJ, Corey, Kala, Cody, Mia, Tyler, Evan, Auston, Ryan, Nathan, Mitchell, Savannah, Caitlyn, Lucas, Maris, Cameron, Mickey, Alex.

Who was Joan Owen? She was born in Severna park Maryland. She loved her fun loving Mother named Alyce, but most of us know her as “Big Mama”. She had 2 sisters Dottie and Fay and a brother Jakey and 5 stepsisters. She met our father at a dance hall during World War II. They wrote letters to one another during the war and when our father “Johnny” returned home he asked her to marry him. She made him wait a day and then said yes. They had 6 children, Tommy, Donny, Barry, Dolores, Debbie and Tina. Her children and grandchildren and great grandchildren were her greatest joy. Mom was blessed with 12 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. For most of Mom and Dad’s marriage they lived in Vienna Virginia and raised their children with love and a moral code. Mom believed in the golden rule. She was kind, compassionate, understanding, a good listener, gave good advice, she could keep a secret, and knew how to be a friend to everyone. She never met a stranger and everyone that had the pleasure of knowing her, new they had a special person before them. “Mima” loved planting flowers with her grandchildren and painting rocks and pictures. She enjoyed crabbing and going window shopping in Vienna. She also loved to play Canasta with neighborhood ladies and was a good bowler. Mom loved to dance and taught her family to jitterbug. She would go on spare of the minute trips so she could enjoy her family. She loved life and was sentimental. As Mom and Dad reached their senior years they moved to Woodbridge to be near Debbie & Carlton. Many more wonderful years were lived with the view of the beautiful water out of the living room window. Their life was full and good and beautiful. I don’t think there was anything that went unsaid. We love you Mom “with all our heart and soul and body”. May your memory be eternal…Amen

Note from the grandchildren:

Forever grateful for our Mima

You saw the best in all

You showed unconditional love

Your Spirit lives on