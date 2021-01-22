Leroy E. Sundberg

Leroy “Roy” Edwin Sundberg passed away on January 20th, 2021 at the age of 82. He was battling a broken leg, lung cancer, and Covid-19 which caused complications that ultimately claimed his life.

Leroy was born in Spokane, Washington om July 12, 1938. He enlisted in the United States Army right after graduating from North Carolina High School in 1956. During his service he worked as a soldier and photographer serving in Korea. While in the military he met his loving wife Rebecca Von Sundberg and they had two beautiful children Chris Carl and Dawn Lea. He retired from the United States Army Band as a Master Sergeant and proceeded to work at the National Institute of Health as a research photographer.

Leroy was a resident of Prince William County since 1973 and a resident of Manassas, Virginia since 1996. He was a member of the Lake Jackson/Mid County Lions Club and was recently awarded the highest honor a member could receive, the “Melvin Jones Fellow” award.

Leroy was preceded in death by his father, Carl Edwin Sundberg, his mother, Aladene Edith Sundberg, his wife of 58 years, Rebecca Von Sundberg, and his daughter, Dawn Lea Moulen. He is survived by his son, Chris Carl Sundberg (and wife, Becky), his son-in-law, Thomas Phillip Moulen, and his granddaughter, Hannah Lea Moulen. He is also survived by his sister, Shareen Enell Knettle, his brother, Craig Elden Sundberg, and many nieces and nephews, all residing in Spokane, Washington.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Lake Jackson/Mid County Lions Club, P.O. Box 1661 Manassas, VA 20108.