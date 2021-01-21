Victim arranges sale on Facebook, robbed

Armed Robbery – On January 14 at 4:55PM, officers responded to the 2400 block of the Prince William Pkwy in Woodbridge, near a Target store, to investigate a robbery.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, reported to police that he arranged to sell a PlayStation 5 to an unknown individual via the social media app Facebook Messenger. While at the above location, the victim gave the suspect the console to inspect before the transaction was completed.

As the suspect was holding the console, he fled on foot. When the victim initially began chasing the suspect, the man brandished a firearm. No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported.

Suspect Description:

A Hispanic male, approximately 5’8”

Last seen wearing a gray baseball cap, a mask, a hooded sweatshirt, a blue vest, and jeans