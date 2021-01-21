Stafford man charged after 2 hit and run incidents

Stafford sheriff’s deputies arrested a driver who committed two separate hit and run incidents. The driver now faces multiple charges.

A press release details the incidents.

On January 19 at 3:33 p.m., Deputy M.L. Jacobeen responded to the 3300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway for a report of a hit and run. The victim reported the suspect rear-ended his vehicle and both vehicles pulled over. The suspect approached the victim’s vehicle and began yelling at the victim. While this occurred, a witness to the accident approached to check on the drivers. The suspect attempted to strike the witness, but missed. He then returned to his vehicle and fled southbound on Jefferson Davis Highway.

Nine minutes after receiving the initial hit and run call, the Sheriff’s Office received another report of a hit and run involving the suspect’s vehicle.

Deputies located the suspect, Herbert Palmer, 43, of Stafford, parked at the Walmart on Garrisonville Road. It was learned that after Palmer fled the scene of the first accident, he was driving on Garrisonville Road when he cut in front of the victim almost striking the front of the victim’s vehicle. Palmer then stopped abruptly causing the victim to rear-end his vehicle. Palmer did not stop and continued driving on Garrisonville Road before he was located by deputies.

Palmer is charged with two counts of hit and run, assault, and aggressive driving. He was held on a $2,500 secured bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.