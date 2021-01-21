Man shot in Stafford County succumbs to injuries, murder charge filed

A Fredericksburg man who was shot on Sunday, January 17 near the 6 Bears and a Goat Brewery in Stafford County has died.

Ely Grimes, 47, was taken to a local hospital following the shooting and later succumbed to his injuries, the county sheriff’ reported on Thursday, January 21.

A suspect is in custody and charged with Grimes’ death. The sheriff’s office tells us an upgraded charge of murder is now pending for the suspect, George Batts, 38, of Richlands, North Carolina.

Grimes remains hospitalized, said Stafford sheriff’s spokeswoman Sarah Maroney.

An investigation is ongoing.