News

Man shot in Stafford County succumbs to injuries, murder charge filed

By Uriah Kiser
A Stafford County Sheriff's' patrol car.

A Fredericksburg man who was shot on Sunday, January 17 near the 6 Bears and a Goat Brewery in Stafford County has died.

Ely Grimes, 47, was taken to a local hospital following the shooting and later succumbed to his injuries, the county sheriff’ reported on Thursday, January 21.

A suspect is in custody and charged with Grimes’ death. The sheriff’s office tells us an upgraded charge of murder is now pending for the suspect, George Batts, 38, of Richlands, North Carolina.

Grimes remains hospitalized, said Stafford sheriff’s spokeswoman Sarah Maroney.

An investigation is ongoing.

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

    View all posts