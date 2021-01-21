Edward A. McAvoy

Retired Msgt. Edward “Eddie” Aloysious McAvoy formerly of Woodbridge, VA was called home on the 16th day of January 2021. Eddie was a 21 year decorated veteran who served in Vietnam and was recognized for his charity to organizations such as the Fire Fighters Organization, the VFW, and the DAV. He is survived by his loving wife Wilma Jean and two sons Edward Thomas McAvoy and Robert Lee McAvoy, grandsons Jhonte’, Javien, and Angelo McAvoy, stepson Alex Rodriguez (Erica), Ariel Rodriguez (Danae), step grandkids Adalynn, Mason, Lucas, Owen, and Selena Rodriguez. Arrangements are pending confirmation with Arlington National Cemetery. The Mountcastle Turch Celebration Home is in charge of arrangements. The World just lost it’s biggest Redskins fan!