Deputies called to help man attempting suicide at commuter lot

Deputies recently located a suicidal man and connected him with mental health providers.

On Tuesday, January 19 at 6:19 p.m., deputies were dispatched to an attempted suicide at the Mine Road commuter lot. The witness reported observing a parked vehicle with a hose running from the exhaust pipe into the vehicle’s window. When the witness tried to make contact at the vehicle, the suicidal subject put the vehicle in gear and drove away.

The witness provided the vehicle’s license plate number and deputies began searching the area and the address of the registered owner. Deputy G.P. McCaulley was able to determine the identity of the suicidal subject and several deputies assisted in following up on leads.

At approximately 2 a.m. on January 20, deputies located the suicidal subject and were able to take him to the hospital for treatment and to speak with mental health providers.

If you or someone you know are experiencing a mental health crisis or mental health-related issues, there are resources available. Residents are also reminded they can call the Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400 for assistance and additional information. If you are in an immediate crisis, dial 9-1-1.

24-Hour Helplines:

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline: 1-800-662- HELP (4357)

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Regional Mental Health Services for Children & Adults:

Rappahannock Area Community Services Board (RACSB): 540-373-3223, 24-Hour Emergency Services (540) 373-6876