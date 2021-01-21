Coronavirus testing sites in Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park

Free coronavirus testing is available for anyone who lives or works in Prince William County, the City of Manassas, or the City of Manassas Park.

Participants must provide their full name, telephone number, and a home or work address in Prince William County, the City of Manassas, or the City of Manassas Park to obtain COVID testing and receive the results.

Here is a list of the upcoming testing sites and locations. All sites can accommodate drive-thru or walk-up testing. To ensure you receive a test please arrive at the site as close as possible to the start time.

Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at each site. For testing updates or during periods of inclement or forecasted rain/snow, please visit coronavirus.pwcgov.org/testing/ for closure information.

Monday, January 25, 2021

Metz Middle School

Start Time 11:00 AM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:30 PM, whichever comes first.

9950 Wellington Rd.

Manassas, VA 20110

Splashdown Water Park

Start Time 4:00 PM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6:00 PM, whichever comes first.

7500 Ben Lomond Park Rd.

Manassas, VA 20109

Tuesday, January 26, 2021

James S. Long Regional Park

Start Time 11:00 AM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:30 PM, whichever comes first.

4603 James Madison Hwy.

Haymarket, VA 20169

Cloverdale Park

Start Time 4:00 PM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6:00 PM, whichever comes first.

15150 Cloverdale Rd.

Dale City, VA 22193

Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Grace Church

Start Time 11:00 AM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:30 PM, whichever comes first.

1006 Williamstown Dr.

Dumfries, VA 22026

Metz Middle School

Start Time 4:00 PM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6:00 PM, whichever comes first.

9950 Wellington Rd.

Manassas, VA 20110

Thursday, January 28, 2021

Cloverdale Park

Start Time 11:00 AM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:30 PM, whichever comes first.

15150 Cloverdale Rd.

Dale City, VA 22193

Woodbridge Senior Center

Start Time 4:00 PM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6:00 PM, whichever comes first.

13850 Church Hill Dr.

Woodbridge, VA 22191

Friday, January 29, 2021

Splashdown Water Park

Start Time 11:00 AM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:30 PM, whichever comes first.

7500 Ben Lomond Park Rd.

Manassas, VA 20109

Woodbridge Senior Center

Start Time 4:00 PM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6:00 PM, whichever comes first.

13850 Church Hill Dr.

Woodbridge, VA 22191

Saturday, January 30, 2021

Development Services Building

Start Time 9:00 AM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 12:00 Noon, whichever comes first.

5 County Complex,

Woodbridge, VA 22192

More information about testing and the county’s response to COVID-19 is available at pwcgov.org/COVID19.