Alice G. Caton

Alice Gertrude Caton passed away at her home on January 19, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones.

Alice was born in Washington, DC on August 16, 1937. She was predeceased by her parents, James Arthur Caton and Beulah May Walker Caton; her brothers, James Daniel Caton and John Leo Caton; and her sisters, Margaret Caton Sisson and Mary Agnes Caton Opal.

Alice is survived by her brother Robert A. Caton (Karen) and her sisters, Frances Ann Caton Thomas and Ruth Caton Chun (Ken). She is also survived by 19 nieces and nephews and many grand- and great-grand nieces and nephews.

Her parents moved to Woodbridge in 1938 and she and her siblings enjoyed a wonderful childhood on a large family farm. Alice graduated from Gar-Field High School in 1956. She immediately went to work for the federal government at Ft. Belvoir, Virginia. She retired from her last assignment as an administrator in the Legislative Liaison Office at the Pentagon in 1992. While in the Liaison Office she took trips to Europe which she greatly enjoyed.

After her retirement Alice needed something to occupy her time so she delivered Meals-on-Wheels and volunteered to drive cancer patients to their doctors’ appointments and chemotherapy sessions. She took a break from her volunteer service and she and a friend took a trip around the United States by car with Alice driving the entire way.

Alice was considered a surrogate mother by her nieces and nephews. She delighted in taking a carful of them to movies, dinners and yearly trips to Luray, the Washington Zoo, Glen Echo Amusement Park and Kings Dominion. She loved the rides as much as the kids. Some were treated to road trips to Philadelphia and Niagara Falls.

Her nieces and nephews said they always knew where they stood with Aunt Ally. She was straight forward in her thoughts and beliefs and never held back when she was happy or angry. She was as free with her praise as she was with her displeasure. “And that’s why we loved her.”

A special thank you to Capital Caring Hospice for their extraordinary care.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Catholic Charities or Capital Caring Hospice in Alice’s name.

The family will receive friends Sunday, January 24, 2021 from 3:00-6:00 PM at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Blvd. Woodbridge, VA 22193. A Mass of Chrisitan Burial will be Monday, January 25, 2021 at 11:00 AM, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 12975 Purcell Road, Manassas, VA 20112. Interment will follow at 1:00 PM, St. James Catholic Cemetery 500 S. West Street, Falls Church, VA 22046.