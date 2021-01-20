Prince William declares Crossing Guard Appreciation Day

The 94 Prince William crossing guards play a major role in keeping children safe throughout the school year.

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors recently named Feb. 10, 2021, as Crossing Guard Appreciation Day to recognize the highly qualified, trained professional corps of dedicated men and women who protect children and teach them pedestrian safety.

In the past school year, crossing guards successfully conducted 19,920 crossings and helped approximately 638,256 children safely cross County roads in sometimes adversarial, hostile, and dangerous conditions, as they perform their duties.

There have been no deaths or serious injuries to any child at any school crossing in the 57-year history of the Prince William crossing guards.