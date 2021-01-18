Why does the new bridge over the Rappahannock sit higher?

We recently received a reader question about the differing heights of a new bridge being built, and two existing bridges that carry traffic on Interstate 95 over the Rappahannock River at Fredericksburg.

We contacted the Virginia Department of Transportation for an answer.

QUESTION: “I’m curious to know why, given the huge clearance over the river below, the new bridge sits several feet higher than the existing ones. From an aesthetic perspective, it looks strange.” ANSWER: The new I-95 southbound bridge over the Rappahannock River is slightly higher to minimize costly rock excavation and to ensure proper drainage on the new structure. If the new bridge was built to the same elevation as the existing one, it would be extremely expensive to excavate through the underlying rock, especially on the city of Fredericksburg side. https://twitter.com/VaDOTFRED/status/1349524885123588098

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