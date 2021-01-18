Vaccination waitlist established as shipments delayed

The Prince William County Government notified the public over the weekend of a new waitlist for people who need the coronavirus vaccine.

As it turns out, the Federal Government cannot fill the state’s orders for new vaccines, which has delayed the inoculation process for those who are 65 years or older, as well as school teachers who were hoping to get the vaccine and return to the classroom.

The county included a link to a form that residents may fill out to get on the list. Those without email or internet access may be added to the list by calling the Prince William Health District Call Center at 703-872-7759.

Here’s the full press release from the county government.

Vaccination Site Update: In order to accommodate and provide more vaccinations to the public, the Prince William Health District’s vaccination clinic is being moved from Metz Middle School to Beacon Hall on the Prince William Campus of George Mason University (GMU). The new clinic will open on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.

Vaccination Update: Unfortunately, the Virginia Department of Health was notified Friday, Jan. 15, that their order for more vaccines from the federal government would not be filled at this time. In addition, the health district and other community vaccination sites were notified that their order of vaccines for the upcoming week will not be filled. This is extremely disappointing and concerning for everyone involved.

Limited Availability: Due to the limited availability of vaccines and the fact that appointments are now booked through Feb. 15, the three jurisdictions (Prince William County, Manassas City, and Manassas Park) assisted the health district by establishing a new unified waitlist application. The previous google form will still pop up but direct you to the new form starting with your zip code. You will then be asked a series of questions that determine your eligibility. If you meet the criteria, you will be added to the waitlist and contacted in the order in which you signed up once appointments become available.

Criteria Wait List: Residents who do not meet the waitlist criteria should monitor local media or the health district website for updates on when additional categories of residents become eligible.

Registration Form: It is important to note that completing this form will add you to a waitlist for when additional vaccine appointments become available. It does not automatically schedule you for an appointment. Due to limited vaccine availability from the federal government, it will likely be days to weeks before you are contacted to schedule an available appointment. If the health district receives additional vaccines, then this timeframe will change.

Important: It is also important to note that this form (survey process) must be completed one time for each person; responses cannot be shared. For example, a husband and wife living in the same household and sharing the same phone number and email address must each submit this form separately with their name and date of birth. But unlike the previous form one email will work for more than one individual.

Assistance for those with no email: For those who do not have access to a computer, the internet, or email, they may contact the Prince William Health District Call Center at 703-872-7759 to be added to this waitlist by phone. The call center cannot take requests or make appointments, as call center agents are only able to enter information into this form. The call center hours are now 9:00 am-4:30 pm M-Sun.

Scheduling System Update: The Commonwealth has introduced a new scheduling system called PrepMod vaccine clinic and registration management system. The new system is expected to allow for more efficiency for the health district, as well as the end-user. PrepMod will allow the user to enter their information online. By filling out your forms online it minimizes the amount of time you will need to spend at the clinic. The new system allows you to sign up for an appointment and appointment reminders. This new system will be activated next month as we continue to vaccinate those who have appointments up to February 15th. The Prince William Health District has suspended appointment slots beyond Feb. 15, as those appointments are expected to be available in the new PrepMod system in the coming weeks, as vaccine supplies become available.