Updated bridge closure info for Biden inauguration

We now have updated information on several bridge closures that will go into effect at 6 a.m. Tuesday, January 19.
Traffic will be able to flow out of the city into Virginia as normal, however, no one from Virginia will be able to drive into Washington, D.C. from any bridge, the Secret Service tells us.
Its full press release is below.
Washington D.C. – The following bridges will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic beginning tomorrow, January 19, at 6 a.m. These closures will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday, January 21. See below for information specific to each of the affected bridges:
- Theodore Roosevelt – No east bound traffic, entering the city. West bound traffic will flow normally, leaving the city.
- Arlington Memorial – No traffic allowed in either direction.
I-395 & 14th – No north bound traffic, entering the city. South bound traffic will flow normally, leaving the city.
- South Capitol Street – No north bound traffic, entering the city. South bound traffic will flow normally, leaving the city.
- 695 & 11 St. – No north bound traffic, entering the city. South bound traffic will flow normally, leaving the city.
- John Phillip Sousa (Pennsylvania Ave.) – No north bound traffic, entering the city. South bound traffic will flow normally, leaving the city.
- While Key Bridge will remain open, access to Whitehurst Freeway or M St. will be closed. All inbound traffic from the Key Bridge will make a left turn onto Canal Rd/MacArthur Blvd.
- Essential employees who normally cross these bridges to access their place of employment are encouraged to seek access to Washington from the east via 295 North at E. Capitol St., Benning Rd. or New York Ave. (Route 50).
Additionally, drivers will be able to enter Washington from the Capital Beltway in Maryland. All major roadways leading into the district are open. Both the Wilson and American Legion Bridges will remain open for traffic between Virginia and Maryland. Chain Bridge will also remain open.
All vehicles, including delivery vehicles, that do not have appropriate credentials will not be able to access restricted zones between midnight tonight, January 19, and January 21 at a time to be determined.