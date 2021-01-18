News

Stafford closes offices for Martin Luther King, Jr., Day

By Uriah Kiser
stafford, courthouse, virginia, law
Stafford County Courthouse in Stafford, Virginia.

In observance of Martin Luther King, Jr., Day, Stafford offices, departments, facilities, and courts will be closed on Monday, January 18, 2021. The Rappahannock Area Health District will be closed as well.

The following offices and facilities will remain open:

Fire and Rescue Information (540) 658-4400

Emergency 9-1-1

Sheriff’s Office Information (540) 658-4400

Emergency 9-1-1

Magistrate (540) 659-2968

All parks will be open.

The Rappahannock Regional Landfill and Belman Road Recycling Center in Fredericksburg will be open during normal business hours (8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.) Monday, January 18, 2021.

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

    View all posts