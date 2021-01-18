Features Newly opened IdeaSpace in Fredericksburg may be the future of libraries By Rick Horner Published January 18, 2021 at 11:32AM | Updated July 1, 2022 at 5:11PM Pepper the robot is programmed to greet visitors at the door. [Rick Horner] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Rick Horner View all posts #Central Rappahannock Regional Library #Locals Only #News