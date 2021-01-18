Homicide one of two shootings in Stafford over weekend

Two shootings and a suspicious package at a 7-Eleven made for a busy weekend in Stafford County for the Sheriff’s Department.

At 10:15 am on Sunday, deputies were called to shots fired call at 1130 International Parkway, near 6 Bears and a Goat Brewery. Once they arrived, they found a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound, sheriff’s spokesman Shawn Kimmitz told viewers in a video posted to the department’s Facebook page.

A suspect, who was described as a white male in his 40s or 50s, was found nearby with a handgun, said Kimmitz. Deputies shot the suspect, said Kimmitz. Both he and the victim are now in a hospital being treated for critical injuries.

There is an investigation into what led up to the shootings. So far, the sheriff has not identified either the suspect or the victim, nor has it stated a motive in the case.

Late Saturday night, deputies were called to a shooting at the Silver Collection apartments near Celebrate Virginia at 8:58 pm. There, they found a man suffering a gunshot wound to the head. Deputies rendered first aid. The victim was rushed to the hospital by paramedics but passed away later that night due to his injuries.

While at first, the shot was believed to be self-inflicted. Deputies and detectives determined the situation to be a homicide due to evidence collecting and eyewitness accounts, according to Kimmitz.

The victim is identified as Jarell Marryshow, 26, of New York. Kevin Monsivais, 25, of Stafford, is now charged with second-degree murder.

It was determined that Monsivais and Marryshow knew each other and shared the apartment where Marryshow had been discovered.

Monsivais was found at the Quality Inn on Plank Road at 11:54 pm Saturday night and was brought into custody without incident with help from the Fredericksburg Police Department. Monsivais is currently being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Earlier on that Saturday afternoon, deputies were called to investigate a suspicious package at the fuel pumps at a 7-Eleven convenience store’s 25 Solomon Drive in Falmouth. Deputies closed off the Warrenton Road portion between Old Forge Drive and Arby’s to investigate.

The package was examined and found not to be a hazard, and the road was reopened soon after, said Kimmitz. The Sheriff’s Department thanked Virginia State Police, Stafford County Fire and Rescue, and the Virginia Department of Transportation for their assistance during the incident.