Guns pulled during two separate parking lot incidents in Prince William

An argument in the Potomac Mills mall’s parking lot led to two men being shot with a BB gun.
Police were called to the shopping mall at 2:19 p.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired. Officers later determined the victims were shot with a BB gun following an argument that ensued in the parking lot.
Police call this a road rage incident. More in a statement below from Prince Willaim police:
Malicious Wounding | Road Rage Related – On January 17 at 2:19PM, officers responded to a parking lot located in the 2700 block of Potomac Mills Cl. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed that the victims, a 26-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, were driving in the parking lot when they stopped to allow pedestrians to cross. As the victims were stopped, a vehicle behind them accelerated around their vehicle before parking. After parking, a confrontation ensued between the victims and the two occupants of the other vehicle. During the encounter, one of the suspects brandished a firearm, later determined to be a BB gun, and fired towards the victims. Both victims were struck before the suspects got back into their vehicle and fled. One of the victims was transported to an area hospital with non-life- threatening injuries while the other victim was treated by rescue personnel for minor injuries at the scene. While canvassing, officers located the unoccupied suspect vehicle in a nearby parking lot. The investigation continues.
Suspect Description:
A white man with long brown curly hair A white man with short hair
On Saturday, January 15, police were called to Skate Zone near Manassas after someone brandished a firearm in the parking lot.
The 27-year-old victim told police she was trying to park her car when another vehicle sped up, and the driver confronted the victim. An argument ensued, and three men walked up to the victim’s car. One of them pulled a gun from his waistband, according to police.
No one was injured. Prince William police detailed the incident in the statement below.
Brandishing – On January 16 at 8:23PM, officers responded to the parking lot of the Skate & Fun Zone located at 7878 Sudley Rd. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a brandishing. The victim, a 27-year-old woman, reported to police that as she attempted to park her vehicle in the lot, another vehicle approached her vehicle at a high rate of speed. The victim confronted the female driver of the other vehicle and a verbal altercation ensued. While arguing, three men began to approach the two women where one of the men pulled a firearm from his waistband. Shortly after, the female driver told the men to leave and they all fled the parking lot. Before the victim was able to enter the business, one of the suspect vehicles returned to the parking lot and appeared to look for the victim before the police arrived at the location. No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported.
Suspect Description:
A black man, between 20-25 years old, with a medium sized afro and a medium build Last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans