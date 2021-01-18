Guns pulled during two separate parking lot incidents in Prince William

An argument in the Potomac Mills mall’s parking lot led to two men being shot with a BB gun.

Police were called to the shopping mall at 2:19 p.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired. Officers later determined the victims were shot with a BB gun following an argument that ensued in the parking lot.

Police call this a road rage incident. More in a statement below from Prince Willaim police:

Malicious Wounding | Road Rage Related – On January 17 at 2:19PM, officers responded to a parking lot located in the 2700 block of Potomac Mills Cl. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed that the victims, a 26-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, were driving in the parking lot when they stopped to allow pedestrians to cross. As the victims were stopped, a vehicle behind them accelerated around their vehicle before parking. After parking, a confrontation ensued between the victims and the two occupants of the other vehicle. During the encounter, one of the suspects brandished a firearm, later determined to be a BB gun, and fired towards the victims. Both victims were struck before the suspects got back into their vehicle and fled. One of the victims was transported to an area hospital with non-life- threatening injuries while the other victim was treated by rescue personnel for minor injuries at the scene. While canvassing, officers located the unoccupied suspect vehicle in a nearby parking lot. The investigation continues.

Suspect Description:

A white man with long brown curly hair A white man with short hair

On Saturday, January 15, police were called to Skate Zone near Manassas after someone brandished a firearm in the parking lot.

The 27-year-old victim told police she was trying to park her car when another vehicle sped up, and the driver confronted the victim. An argument ensued, and three men walked up to the victim’s car. One of them pulled a gun from his waistband, according to police.

No one was injured. Prince William police detailed the incident in the statement below.