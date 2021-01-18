Bristow woman killed after vehicle strikes utility pole

A woman from Bristow has died after a crash on Prince William Parkway.

Police were called to the intersection of Balls Ford Road and the parkway, near Gainesville, at 7:47 a.m. after a vehicle hit struck a utility pole.

The driver, identified as Nicole Alloua Gnangni, 58, of Bristow, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. Investigators were looking into what caused the crash, and say alcohol is not a factor.