Bridges to DC closed ahead of Biden inauguration

You won’t be able to drive into Washington D.C. from Virginia starting tomorrow at 6 a.m., ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden.
State police said it closing all of the bridges leading from the major thoroughfares into the city, including the 14th Bridge (Arland Williams, Jr. Memorial Bridge), the Memorial Bridge, and the Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Bridge.
Here’s the full press release from Virginia State Police:
The Virginia Department of Transportation and Virginia State Police will support the United States Secret Service Joint Transportation Plan, which calls for several bridge and road closures from Virginia into Washington, D.C. beginning Tuesday, Jan. 19. Local law enforcement will be assisting with the closures as part of the multi-agency, inaugural security efforts.From 6 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19 through 6 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 21, I-66 and I-395 bridges into D.C. will be closed and traffic will be diverted as follows:I-66: Eastbound traffic will be diverted at Route 110 (Exit 75).I-395: Northbound traffic will be diverted at the George Washington Memorial Parkway (Exit 10B).I-395 Express Lanes: When the lanes are northbound, all traffic will be diverted into the main lines near Edsall Road.Drivers are urged to plan ahead, avoid the area, and use alternate routes during this time. Portable and overhead message signs will remind drivers to avoid the area. Those needing to travel in and around Northern Virginia between Jan. 19 and Jan. 21 are encouraged to check www.511virginia.org before they travel.For reversal schedules and more information on the I-95 and I-395 Express Lanes, visitwww.expresslanes.com.Ramp and bridge closures:I-395
- I-395 NB Express Lanes (Rochambeau Memorial Bridge)
- I-395 NB main lanes (Arland Williams, Jr. Memorial Bridge)
- I-395 NB Express Lanes slip ramp from the main lanes (last left-side slip ramp in Virginia also known as “Ramp G”)
- I-395 NB main lanes will be diverted at GW Parkway exit
- I-395 NB Express Lanes will divert to the main lanes near Edsall Road
- Route 1 NB from Reagan National Airport (DCA) to I-395 NB (Arland Williams, Jr. Memorial Bridge)
- Eads Street NB ramp to I-395 NB Express Lanes
- OPEN: I-395 SB (George Mason Memorial Bridge)I-66
- I-66 EB at the Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Bridge closed; all traffic diverted to Route 110 SB
- Route 50 EB ramp to I-66 EBGeorge Washington Memorial Parkway
- GW Parkway SB ramp to I-66 EB
- GW Parkway NB ramp to I-395 NB
- GW Parkway SB ramp to I-395 NBArlington Memorial Bridge will be closed by the National Park Service.View this release online.Follow VDOT Northern Virginia and Virginia State Police on Twitter: @vadotnova and@vsppio