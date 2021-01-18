Boy, 13, struck twice, killed while crossing Route 15 near Haymarket

A 13-year-old boy was killed after he was twice struck Sunday night by two oncoming cars.

The boy, who lived in Haymarket, was crossing Route 15 at Dominion Valley Drive near Battlefield High School when he was struck. The child was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The drivers of the two striking vehicles stopped on the scene and spoke with police.

Four lanes of Route 15 run through the area, a north-south corridor linking drivers to Route 29 in Gainesville.

Here’s the full police press release: