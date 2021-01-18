Boy, 13, struck twice, killed while crossing Route 15 near Haymarket

A 13-year-old boy was killed after he was twice struck Sunday night by two oncoming cars.
The boy, who lived in Haymarket, was crossing Route 15 at Dominion Valley Drive near Battlefield High School when he was struck. The child was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The drivers of the two striking vehicles stopped on the scene and spoke with police.
Four lanes of Route 15 run through the area, a north-south corridor linking drivers to Route 29 in Gainesville.
Here’s the full police press release:
Fatal Crash Investigation – On January 17 at 11:18PM, investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of James Madison Hwy and Dominion Valley Dr in Haymarket (20169) to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian. The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2007 Toyota Camry was traveling southbound on James Madison Hwy approaching Dominion Valley Dr when the vehicle struck a pedestrian who was present in the lane of travel, outside of a crosswalk. A short time later, second driver operating a 1995 Chevrolet Silverado traveling in the same travel lane on James Madison Hwy appears to have also struck the pedestrian who was still in the roadway. Both drivers stopped nearby and contacted police after determining they had struck a person. The pedestrian was preliminarily identified as a juvenile and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believe the pedestrian may have already been on the ground and in the roadway, prior to being struck by the initial vehicle. It is currently unknown if the pedestrian was struck by another vehicle. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Due to a 2017 law change, the identity of the deceased is not being released. Additional information about the incident will be released when it becomes available. The investigation continues.
Identified:
The deceased was identified as a 13-year-old male juvenile of Haymarket
The driver of the 2007 Toyota Camry was identified as an 18-year-old man of Culpeper
The driver of the 1995 Chevrolet Silverado was identified as a 60-year-old man of Aldie