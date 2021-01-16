Lillian Anna Tierney (Lawson), age 96, of Franklin, WV, passed away on January 13, 2021 at Pendleton Manor. She was born on April 5, 1924 in Alexandria, VA, and was the daughter of the late Alfred Baker and Myrtle Marie (Clark) Lawson, Jr..

After her mother passed away at 29, Lillian helped to raise her two younger siblings. She was employed as a nanny and worked in a bakery before going to work for the government during WWII, where she served as a “Rosie the Riveter” working in the Torpedo Factory in Alexandria. It was there that she captured the heart of Jim, a young Marine that would become her husband in 1945. After the war, Lillian worked occasionally as a waitress, but her chosen profession was as a homemaker. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading and playing cards. She will be remembered as a caring, loving, and sweet mother, grandmother, aunt, and dear friend. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.

Lillian was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Jim and four siblings (Alfred, Mildred (Chumley), Delores, and Arthur), a son-in-law (Junior) and a baby grandson (James). Those left to cherish her memory are her three daughters: Margaret Gregory, Kathleen Peterson (Pete), and Bernadette Tierney (Ed) and two sons, James (Rachel) and Thomas. She had nine grandchildren (Junior, Frank, Erika, Carla (Mark), Karin (Ricky), Megan, Tiffany (Roy), Chris, and Steven) and seven great-grandchildren (Collin, Ethan, Caitlin, Meredith, Harper, Roman, and Justice).

Lillian always said if she won the lottery, she would give the money to her kids and St. Jude’s, so the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent in her name to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/givehope . Lillian did win the lottery as she is now home with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, the family asks that you respect the health of others and maintain social distancing and wear a face covering.