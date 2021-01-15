Body found at recycling center identified

Police have identified the body of a man found at a Manassas recycling center last fall. Now they need the public’s help in learning more about the man’s family, and where he might have been in the days leading up to his death.

Prince William police issued a statement.

Death Investigation *PUBLIC ASSISTANCE – Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit received notification regarding the identity of the man whose body was discovered at the American Recycling Center, located at 10220 Residency Road in Manassas (20110), on October 13, 2020. Multiple attempts have been made to locate and notify a next-of-kin for the deceased without success. Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a family member of the deceased or anyone who may have known him. Through the investigation detectives believe the deceased was possibly homeless and known to stay in northwest Washington DC. At this time, the death is not believed to be result of homicide. The investigation continues.

Identified:

The deceased was identified as Edwin Raul MORALES DIAZ, 27, of Washington DC