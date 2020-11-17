Wittman urges Pelosi to pass new coronavirus relief bill

Congressman Rob Wittman (R, VA-1) today sent the below letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi requesting swift and bipartisan action on additional coronavirus relief legislation to assist small businesses, individuals, and families during the recovery process from the coronavirus pandemic.

This marks the second time Rep. Wittman has written Pelosi directly demanding action on a truly bipartisan relief bill.

Wittman’s letter is below.

Dear Speaker Pelosi: It is unfortunate that Congress was unable to pass bipartisan coronavirus relief legislation prior to the election to assist struggling Virginia families, businesses and schools. As new Coronavirus cases and deaths increase across the country and millions of Americans continue to suffer economically, it is apparent that additional relief is needed now. I am once again writing to ask that you would bring before the House of Representatives bipartisan COVID-19 relief legislation that could also pass the Senate and be signed into law by the President. Unfortunately, since this Spring, the House has only considered partisan legislation that has no chance of being signed into law. I believe there is common ground to provide relief to millions of struggling Americans through continued unemployment relief, extension of the job-saving Paycheck Protection Program and an additional round of individual Economic Impact Payments. It is critical that we come together and deliver a commonsense, bipartisan solution for hard working Americans. In addition, as our nation deals with the continued effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans are doing their utmost to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus by utilizing telework, distance learning, and telehealth capabilities. It is my hope that any legislation specifically focuses on bridging the digital divide and increasing access to quality, reliable broadband services. The new normal has left millions of rural Americans, who have inadequate or no connectivity to high-speed broadband, to feel abandoned as they are in desperate need of relief to compete in the digital economy. My number one priority is listening to the people I represent and using their thoughts, concerns, and insights to better represent them in Washington and to help them through these difficult times. Thank you for your attention and continued work to respond to this public health and economic emergency.

Congress acted earlier this year to pass the CARES Act, which was signed into law by President Donald Trump at the end of March. Citizens were issued a $1,000 check from the federal government, and businesses were provided with interest-free loans to help offset the effects of government-mandated coronavirus lockdowns.

Also as part of the act, localities received funding to assist residents. Prince William County received $42 million, Stafford got $13 million, Manassas City won $7 million, and Fredericksburg received $2.5 million.