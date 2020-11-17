Suspect invades Manassas home, nearly stabs resident

Manassas police released the details of a breaking and entering where a man was nearly stabbed to death.

Breaking and Entering/Attempted Malicious Wounding

On November 15th, at 9:19 A.M. officers of the Manassas City Police Department responded to the 9200 block of Hastings Drive for a report of a breaking and entering and an attempted malicious wounding.

The victim stated his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend entered the residence through a window and once inside, grabbed a knife and attempted to stab the victim multiple times. The victim was able to lock himself in a bedroom and call the police.

The suspect dropped the knife and fled the scene before officers arrived. No one was injured during the incident.

The investigation is on-going.

Stolen Auto

On November 15th, at 2:13 A.M. officers of the Manassas City Police Department responded to the 9700 block of Bragg Ln for a recovered stolen auto. The victim stated he observed an unknown subject enter his parked vehicle and drive away.

The vehicle was located a short distance away at the intersection of Byrd Dr. and Bragg Ln. The vehicle was processed for evidence.

The Investigation is on-going.