Quantico

Joplin Road reopening could come by Spring 2021

By Uriah Kiser
A portion of Joplin Road is closed at Quantico Creek after a bridge washed out. [Photo: VDOT]

It could be next spring when drivers will be able to make the full trip down Joplin Road.

The popular, winding, two-lane thoroughfare connects Independent Hill, near the Prince William County Public Schools headquarters, to Interstate 95, at the Quantico National Cemetery.

Back in August, rushing waters in the south fork of the Quantico Creek took out a two-lane bridge, preventing traffic from traveling down the road. Today, the Virginia Department of Transportation provided new information on the effort to fix the road.

The planning process has included coordination with Quantico [Marine Corps Base], National Park Service, and NOVEC… They are aiming for an early spring reopening, but keep in mind that final paving won’t occur until the asphalt plants reopen. It may be even sooner than that, especially if we have a mild winter.

Joplin Road runs between Quantico Marine Corps Base and Prince William Forest Park.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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