6 new hospitalizations reported in Prince William

Prince William Health District

Seven people are reported to be is hospitalized with the disease, representing an average hospitalization rate of 0.6% per 100,000 of the 465,000 people in the county. The number increased by six from yesterday.

No one from Manassas or Manassas Park is hospitalized.

Rappahannock Area Health District

One person from Stafford County is reported to be hospitalized, and another from Spotsylvania is hospitalized. These two hospitalizations represent 0.6% of the entire population of the Rappahannock Health District which includes Stafford, Caroline, King George, and Spotsylvania counties, and Fredericksburg City.

Statewide

There are 1,392 people hospitalized with the disease, representing 0.01% of the 8.5 million people who live in Virginia. There are 321 more people hospitalized with coronavirus complications today than yesterday.

Governor’s press conference

Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 18 to update residents on his administration’s response to the coronavirus. The governor’s office tells us it can be viewed live via this link on YouTube.

This will be the governor’s first press conference since announcing restrictions on public gatherings last Friday. Currently, gatherings are limited to 25 people.