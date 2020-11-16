Quantico cancels in-person Turkey Trot 2020

The Marine Corps Marathon Organization canceled a live version of its annual Turkey Trot 10K and Mile that had been scheduled to take place at Quantico Marine Corps Base.

The event originally had been planned as both, a live version, to be held on Saturday, November 21 with an accompanying virtual option. More than 1,500 participants are registered across both event options.

The move comes after Gov. Ralph Northam today enacted a new coronavirus crackdown on public events, limiting the number of people allowed to gather in public to 25. Today, 1,071 people were hospitalized in Virginia with the disease, representing 0.0126% of the 8.5 million people who live in the state.

A press release from the organization has more information.