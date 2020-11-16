Quantico cancels in-person Turkey Trot 2020

The Marine Corps Marathon Organization canceled a live version of its annual Turkey Trot 10K and Mile that had been scheduled to take place at Quantico Marine Corps Base.
The event originally had been planned as both, a live version, to be held on Saturday, November 21 with an accompanying virtual option. More than 1,500 participants are registered across both event options.
The move comes after Gov. Ralph Northam today enacted a new coronavirus crackdown on public events, limiting the number of people allowed to gather in public to 25. Today, 1,071 people were hospitalized in Virginia with the disease, representing 0.0126% of the 8.5 million people who live in the state.
A press release from the organization has more information.
Registration for all those who signed up for the live event will have the option to shift to virtual participation or defer their entry to 2021. This transaction may be conducted through the runners’ MCM registration accounts on the Haku platform. Runners must finalize their decision by Thursday, November 19 at noon eastern. Prompt adjustment of registration status will result in expedited shipping of a runner’s packet.
The runner packets include the official long sleeve event shirt, Turkey Trot-themed gloves and, for live participants only, the official bib.
The Frozen Chosin 7.0 Miler, scheduled for December 12, 2020, is within the guidelines and continues to be planned as live and virtual events.
For media information, please contact Marc Goldman, Marine Corps Marathon Marketing Manager at 703-784-2113 or [email protected].
Turkey Trot 10K and Miler is part of the MCM Event Series hosted by the Marine Corps Marathon Organization. The MCM Event Series feature a variety of distances and fun challenges on or near Marine Corps Base Quantico. The Turkey Trot is sponsored by Valor Homes, First Command, Wegmans, VA Runner, Brooks, Essentia Water, and USO. No federal or Marine Corps endorsement is implied. Connect with the Marine Corps Marathon on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Flickr. #RunWithTheMarines