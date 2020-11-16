Prince William Democrats have their eyes on statewide offices

A Tweet shared over the weekend by a Richmond political reporter Brandon Jarvis hints at the possibility of Delegate Lee Carter — the only self-described Democratic Socialist to hold elected office in Virginia — running for governor.

Cater, who was first elected to the House of Delegates in 2017 to represent who represents the Bristow area of Prince William County, as well as Manassas, has seen his share of ups and downs this year, being pepper-sprayed during a standoff with police outside Manassas in May, and having none of his bills — one which would have put police officers in jail for six months, or fining them $1,000, for not properly displaying a badge un during a record 12-week special session of the General Assembly that concluded this month.

Other efforts, including expunging criminal records of those convicted of felonies and misdemeanors, and decriminalizing marijuana, were all pushed off until the 2021 General Assembly session in January. Then, Carter should have no problem legalizing pot in Virginia as, today, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that he intends to introduce legislation to make Virginia the first state in the south to decriminalize the drug.

We’ve asked Carter to comment on the Tweet, but be did not respond. However, he did reply to Jarvis’ Tweet with a meme of Rainn Wilson of NBC’s “The Office,” stating “it’s true.”

Carter would join an increasingly crowded field of Democratic candidates seeking the governor’s office in next year’s statewide election. Virginia’s constitution does not allow incumbents to see reelection.

From Prince William County, two-term Delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy has raised nearly $1 million, outshining other declared Democrats that include former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, current Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, and Jennifer McLellan, who represents Charles City County near Richmond.

Prince William politicians also have their eye on the Lt. Governor’s seat, too. While Prince William County School Board Chairman Babur Lateef announced last week he decided to abandon his pursuit for the office, two-term delegated Hala Ayala and Elizabeth Guzman are both in a crowded field of six Democrats seeking the seat.