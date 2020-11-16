Coronavirus hospitalizations for Monday, November 16, 2020

Prince William Health District

One person is hospitalized with the disease, representing an average hospitalization rate of 0.06% per 100,000 of the 465,000 people in the county,

No one from Manassas or Manassas Park is hospitalized.

Rappahannock Area Health District

No one is hospitalized for the disease in the district, which includes Stafford, Caroline, King George, and Spotsylvania counties, and Fredericksburg City.

Statewide there are 1,071 people hospitalized with the disease, representing 0.0126% of the 8.5 million people who live in Virginia.

New restrictions put in place by Gov. Ralph Northam took effect today, limiting the number of people who can gather for in-person events to 25 people.