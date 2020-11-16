Traffic

Calls for pedestrian, traffic study at Hoadly Road

By Uriah Kiser
Rendering of the Apollo development. [LOCCA-PELT]

Pedestrian safety is an emerging problem at a new development on Ridgefield Hoadly Road in Dale City, according to the LOCCA-PELT Civic Association. A total of 100 new townhomes will be built as part of the Apollo project at Apollo Drive and Ridgefield Road, along with a new shopping center with a daycare.

A dollar store, a gymnastics center, and a credit union are already located at this intersection, and a new self-storage business also won approval to build in this spot.

On Friday, the civic association asked Neabsco District Supervisor Victor Angry for a “big picture, comprehensive” look at pedestrian safety in this area, specifically citing the dangers that delivery trucks will pose to pedestrians.

Angry has yet to respond to a request for comment, so we don’t know if he received the letter.

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