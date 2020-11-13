Northam tightens restrictions, threatens to jail Virginians as 0.01% of state hospitalized with coronavirus

Of more than a half-million people who live in the Prince William Health District, as of today, four are hospitalized with complications from the coronavirus.

With 525,000 residents, the district includes Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.

In the neighboring Rappahannock Health District, a region that includes Fredericksburg, and the counties of Caroline, King George, Stafford, and Spotsylvania, with a combined population of about 375,000 people, one person is hospitalized with the coronavirus as of today.

But that didn’t stop Gov. Ralph Northam from placing new restrictions across our region, and across the state, which now limits the number of people who can gather both indoors and outside to 25, and mandates children as young as five now must wear a mask in public.

The governor outlined his new restrictions in a press release.

The following measures will take effect at midnight on Sunday, November 15: Reduction in public and private gatherings: All public and private in-person gatherings must be limited to 25 individuals, down from the current cap of 250 people. This includes outdoor and indoor settings. Expansion of mask mandate: All Virginians aged five and over are required to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces. This expands the current mask mandate, which has been in place in Virginia since May 29 and requires all individuals aged 10 and over to wear face coverings in indoor public settings. Strengthened enforcement within essential retail businesses: All essential retail businesses, including grocery stores and pharmacies, must adhere to statewide guidelines for physical distancing, wearing face coverings, and enhanced cleaning. While certain essential retail businesses have been required to adhere to these regulations as a best practice, violations will now be enforceable through the Virginia Department of Health as a Class One misdemeanor [confinement in jail for not more than twelve months and a fine of not more than $2,500, either or both]. On-site alcohol curfew: The on-site sale, consumption, and possession of alcohol is prohibited after 10:00 p.m. in any restaurant, dining establishment, food court, brewery, microbrewery, distillery, winery, or tasting room. All restaurants, dining establishments, food courts, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, and tasting rooms must close by midnight. Virginia law does not distinguish between restaurants and bars, however, under current restrictions, individuals that choose to consume alcohol prior to 10:00 p.m. must be served as in a restaurant and remain seated at tables six feet apart.

Today, a total of 978 people in Virginia were hospitalized with coronavirus complications, which represents 0.01% of the state’s population. The number of coronavirus cases in the state has been rising, as they have in most states, and now stands at 355, according to Virginia Department of Health data.

Republicans blasted the new measures.

“The governor made this announcement just days after telling the public he would not impose any new restrictions in Virginia. And he did it late on a Friday afternoon without holding a press conference or answering any questions. At the time of his announcement, a copy of his new executive order was not even available for the public to review,” said Delegate Kirk Cox (R- Colonial Heights).

“As a scientist who spent more than 25 years in public health service, I know the important role that sound science and data must play in informing and addressing public health emergencies,” said Rep. Rob Wittman (R-Va. 1). “Throughout the pandemic, I have been urging folks to follow the latest guidance from the CDC and VDH as we all fight to limit the spread of the Coronavirus. Our nation’s ongoing efforts to successfully combat this pandemic will continue to rely on everyone following the latest guidelines and guidance.”