Wider Route 1 in Woodbridge now open to traffic

Drivers along about a mile of Route 1 now have six travel lanes and bicyclists and pedestrians have a continuous shared-use path and sidewalk from Mary’s Way to Annapolis Way, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Northbound Route 1 now has three travel lanes and a continuous six-foot-wide sidewalk from Marys Way to Annapolis Way, while southbound Route 1 now has three travel lanes and a continuous ten-foot-wide shared-use path from Annapolis Way to Marys Way.

The Route 1 widening project’s other recently completed components include:

Additional turn lanes at the Route 1 and Occoquan Road intersection

A new median on Occoquan Road from Route 1 to just south of Horner Road

New Route 1 bridge over Marumsco Creek

The improvements aim to reduce congestion and improve safety for drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians, as well as enhance access to the Woodbridge Virginia Railway Express kiss-and-ride facility.

Final detail work will occur over the next few weeks with minimal impacts to traffic. The $160 million project is financed with federal, state, and Prince William County funding.

Route 1 averages 39,000 vehicles a day within the project limits.

The opening of the wider road comes about a year after the project had originally had been scheduled to have been completed.