Traffic

Wider Route 1 in Woodbridge now open to traffic

By Uriah Kiser
Route 1 in Woodbridge has been widened to six lanes at Marumsco Creek. [VDOT]

Drivers along about a mile of Route 1 now have six travel lanes and bicyclists and pedestrians have a continuous shared-use path and sidewalk from Mary’s Way to Annapolis Way, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Northbound Route 1 now has three travel lanes and a continuous six-foot-wide sidewalk from Marys Way to Annapolis Way, while southbound Route 1 now has three travel lanes and a continuous ten-foot-wide shared-use path from Annapolis Way to Marys Way.

The Route 1 widening project’s other recently completed components include:

  • Additional turn lanes at the Route 1 and Occoquan Road intersection
  • A new median on Occoquan Road from Route 1 to just south of Horner Road
  • New Route 1 bridge over Marumsco Creek

The improvements aim to reduce congestion and improve safety for drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians, as well as enhance access to the Woodbridge Virginia Railway Express kiss-and-ride facility.

Final detail work will occur over the next few weeks with minimal impacts to traffic. The $160 million project is financed with federal, state, and Prince William County funding.

Route 1 averages 39,000 vehicles a day within the project limits.

The opening of the wider road comes about a year after the project had originally had been scheduled to have been completed.

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

    View all posts