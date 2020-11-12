Spotsylvania mall seeks musicians for Christmas season

One of the most wonderful things about the holiday season is the way it sounds. Think of all the marvelous music that fills the air at this time of year.

Do you have a love for that kind of music? Spotsylvania Towne Centre is inviting you to share it with the community. Musicians and vocalists who exude a holiday vibe will be able to showcase their talents and entertain shoppers in the mall’s Center Court.

Performances will be scheduled during mall hours throughout November and December. Learn more about it and, perhaps, book yourself for a mini-concert by contacting the mall office at 540-786-6660 or via email at [email protected].

Each artist who applies must provide a digital sample of their music.

Spotsylvania Towne Centre is located at the junction of Interstate 95 and Route 3, near Fredericksburg.