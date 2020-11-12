Robert Helbringer

Robert (Bob) Helbringer passed away peacefully on November 10, 2020. His final days were spent surrounded by the family he loved so much.

Bob was born in Cherry Point, NC on June 13, 1954 to parents Raymond and Lorraine Helbringer.

A child of a U.S. Marine, Bob lived in various locations before his family established roots in Woodbridge, VA. He graduated from Gar-field High School in 1972 and went on to spend the bulk of his working years traveling the roads throughout Northern Virginia, Maryland, and D.C. sitting upon 18 wheels.

Bob easily made friends everywhere he went. And once you met him, you would quickly learn two things about him – he had a very crafty and casual command of the full spectrum of profanities; and you would be offered a glimpse into the depth of his sense of humor. Bob loved to laugh and he would make sure that you laughed with him. He was a masterful joke teller and always had a full arsenal of quips and wisecracks at the ready. Bob also had a passion for construction and enjoyed building decks and fences. And, if you asked for help, Bob would be there, tools in hand, and giving you 110%. He spent his free time doing what he loved most: hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family, often heading up North to Atlantic City to test his luck.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Karen and Janice; and his nephew, Jeffie.

He is survived by his daughter, Bobbie (Scott); his son, Michael (Lindsey); and life partner, Lori; and her sons Tony (Jessi), Michael (Randi), and Daniel. As well as his brother, Don (Clara); his sister, Sue (Ron); and nieces Tawnya (Darin) and Carly; and nephew, Garrison. In addition, Bob has six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Bob’s life may have been cut short, but he touched the hearts of many while he was with us, and his sense of humor will live within us forever.

A “Celebration of Bob” will be held at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home (4143 Dale Blvd, Dale City, VA 22193) on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 5:30PM – 8:00PM.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society in Bob’s name.