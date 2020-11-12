Occoquan Dam siren to be tested next week

Occoquan residents will once again hear the blaring sound of a warning siren used to alert residents in the event of a dam break.

Fairfax Water will sound the siren on Wednesday, November 18, at 10 a.m. According to the water service’s website, the sirens were installed to warn residents of the Town of Occoquan, which lies below the dam, “in the highly unlikely” even of a massive failure.

The dam siren was last tested about a year ago.

Here’s more information about the dam from Fairfax Water.